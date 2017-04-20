Via Washington Examiner:

Thousands of illegal immigrants, including 698 potential terrorists, have used a policy loophole to enter the United States and win temporary residency status, giving them the right to get a job and likely stay indefinitely, according to a new report.

Unlike the typical path followed by illegals and refugees, those cited in a new Center for Immigration Studies report claimed “credible fear” of persecution back home, speeding them to the front of the immigration line where they received scant vetting and avoided rules barring terrorist suspects.

