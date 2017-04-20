In addition to the tens of millions they already spent on him.

Via Daily Caller:

Bill O’Reilly isn’t leaving Fox News empty handed.

Sources familiar with the former “Factor” host’s departure told CNN Thursday that he’ll receive a severance package worth “tens of millions,” despite Fox’s claim they would not offer a payout.

The sources explained that the new contract O’Reilly signed in March — prior to the New York Times exposing his alleged sexual misconduct — mirrors that of former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes.

Ailes received the remainder of his contract, worth roughly $40 million, after resigning amid sexual harassment allegations back in 2016.

Keep reading…