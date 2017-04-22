The Confederate flag didn’t cause the Charleston church shootings.

Via WISTV:

South Carolina District Five Congressional candidate Sheri Few released an attack advertisement against two of her opponents who voted for removing the Confederate flag from the State House grounds.

Clutching an AR-15, Few blasts Tommy Pope and Ralph Norman for voting for the flag’s removal in the wake of the racially-motivated shooting at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

“Weak politicians are too quick to blame a horrible tragedy on a flag or a gun or even free speech, and that’s how bad laws are made,” Few said.

Keep reading…