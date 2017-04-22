Coexisting.

Via Argus Leader:

A man who was asked to leave an anti-Islam speaking event last week after he held up the Quran and was believed to have weapons on his person will not face charges in connection with the incident, a Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman said Monday.

The two speakers at the private event, Tennessee radio host and author Brannon Howse and Spokane, Wash.-based Pastor Shahram Hadian, broadcast their concern about the situation Monday on the radio program Worldview Weekend.

Sam Clemens, a spokesman with the Sioux Falls Police Department, said security officers at the event believed the man had a weapon at the event and asked him to leave. Clemens said the man left the Hilton Garden Inn South and went to his car.

At that point the man voiced his concern about the tenor of Hadian’s talk titled “Sabotaging America: Islam’s March Towards Supremacy” using Facebook Live. In the video the man pulls out multiple handguns, a shotgun and ammo, which he had in his vehicle. In the video the man curses and says, “be scared,” as he shows the weapons.

Clemens said police and FBI agents met with the man at the event and later on in the evening to verify that he posed no harm to event attendees. Concealed carrying a firearm is legal with a permit in South Dakota, though private business owners can restrict possession in their establishments.

