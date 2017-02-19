They’re not playing around.

Via Fox:

The Department of Homeland Security’s plan to crack down on illegal immigration includes the hiring of thousands of additional federal agents and accelerating deportation hearings, according to memos signed this weekend by agency Secretary John Kelly.

The memos were signed Friday by Kelly and, if approved by President Trump, would give federal authorities more power to aggressively detain and deport illegal immigrants inside the country and along U.S. borders.

The guidelines also call for expanding the priority list for illegal immigrants marked for immediate removal and enlisting the help of local law enforcement agencies, reported first by CNN and The Washington Post, which has a copy of 19-page memos.

Keep reading…