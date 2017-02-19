Via Fox News:

The Muslim call to prayer rang out through Times Square in New York City on Sunday afternoon as a large, mixed-faith crowd of merchandise hawkers, social activists, organizers, curious tourists – and genuine protesters – declared their allegiance with Islam.

“I am a Muslim, too!” the group chanted several times at the anti-President Trump rally organized by hip hop mogul Russell Simmons and a local rabbi and imam.

“We are here, unified, because of Donald Trump, so we won’t speak too harshly of him tonight – today. We want to thank him for bringing us together,” Simmons said.

Simmons used to be friends with Trump, and the two men reportedly socialized nearly every weekend at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump even wrote the foreword for two of Simmons’ books, and Simmons has said he was with Trump during Trump’s first date with now-First Lady Melania Trump.

