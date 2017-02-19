Someone should have told Nicholas Kristof that that title with the picture does not suggest going through proper or legal means.

Given what we hear about OFA attempts to undermines Trump and the GOP, maybe it isn’t peaceful means that they mean.

But within the article, Kristof references the 25th Amendment.

Via NY Times:

Maybe things will settle down. But what is striking about Trump is not just the dysfunction of his administration but also the — vigorously denied — allegations that Trump’s team may have cooperated with Vladimir Putin to steal the election. What’s also different is the broad concern that Trump is both: A) unfit for office, and B) dangerously unstable. One pro-American leader in a foreign country called me up the other day and skipped the preliminaries, starting with: “What the [expletive] is wrong with your country?” So let’s investigate: Is there any way out? Trump still has significant political support, so the obstacles are gargantuan. But the cleanest and quickest way to remove a president involves Section 4 of the 25th Amendment and has never been attempted. It provides that the cabinet can, by a simple majority vote, strip the president of his powers and immediately hand power to the vice president. The catch is that the ousted president can object, and in that case Congress must approve the ouster by a two-thirds vote in each chamber, or the president regains office. Keep reading…



