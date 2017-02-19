They said they were going to do it and now they did, watch the freak out.

Via Daily Caller:

Miami-Dade formally dropped its status as a “sanctuary” for illegal immigrants Friday, over the impassioned testimony of some residents who shouted “shame on you” after the county commission made the decision final.

The county commissioners voted 9-3 to uphold an order from Mayor Carlos Gimenez that local authorities cooperate with federal immigration officials, in accordance with the law, and refuse to provide arrested illegal immigrants sanctuary. Gimenez issued the order after President Donald Trump warned he would strip so-called “sanctuary cities” of federal funds.

The vote followed hours of testimony from residents of the Florida county, which is the only county in the U.S. where more than half the population is foreign-born, reports Fox News. Most demanded the commission refuse the mayor’s order, but a handful spoke in support of the change.

Keep reading…