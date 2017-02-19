U.N to condemn Israel for only helping 16.

Via Times of Israel:

Sixteen deaf Palestinian children were able to hear for the first time after undergoing a procedure at an Israeli hospital to repair their hearing, Hebrew media reported Saturday.

The operations to repair the children’s hearing, known as cochlear implant surgery, were performed by doctors at Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Jerusalem over the course of the past several months, according to the Ynet news website.

The last six surgeries took place over the course of just a few days.

Dr. Michal Kaufmann, who performed the surgeries, told Ynet that being able to perform the operations was quite difficult due to the “logistical challenge[s].”

“Many authorizations were required from the Defense Ministry,” she said, adding that “some of the children arrived without a medical record and required extensive tests at Hadassah alongside emotional and psychological treatment.”

The surgery involves a small electronic implant being directly inserted into the cochlear hearing nerve in the ear to stimulate the auditory senses, with an external microphone then transferring the sounds to the internal part of the device and allowing the patient to hear, according to John Hopkins Hospital.

Although the device itself does not completely restore hearing, patients who undergo the operation are eventually able to recover their ability to discern sounds with the help of continued therapy.

Keep reading…