Debate is forbidden on MSNBC.

Via MRC:

On Saturday’s AM Joy on MSNBC, after NewsMax’s J.D. Hayworth appeared on a panel where he was outnumbered by liberals 3:1, host Joy Reid repeatedly attempted to race-bait the former Republican congressman with stories that ranged from false to misleading, and ended up kicking him off the show when she was dissatisfied with how he answered her questions. Reid: “I think we’re done with this segment because you literally answered a non sequitur that’s incredibly offensive. I’m going to let Rosie Perez talk about the — thank you for being here. No, you know what, what an odd exchange.”

During her exchanges with Hayworth, after not mentioning the violent criminal record of an illegal immigrant who was recently arrested by ICE in El Paso, Texas, while trying to get court protection for domestic abuse, Reid ended up wrongly claiming that Hispanic Democratic members of Congress were targeted for exclusion from a meeting about immigration enforcement when, in reality, the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus was invited to attend as one of only a limited number of congressional guests allowed admittance.

At 11:08 a.m. ET, NPR’s Maria Hinojosa brought up Hayworth’s “privilege” of being a white man as she hit him for being dismissive of the Left’s concerns about enforcing immigration laws: Hinojosa, formerly a CNN correspondent, complained: “To say that there’s a hysterical, and that we all need to calm down, with all due respect, you can say that and because of your position of privilege, excuse me, as a white man.”

A bit later, she ranted:

Are all of us who are not white going to be asked to show our papers? That is what this President has done. He has created a situation where you can sit back and say that we’re being hysterical, but I ask you: When have you spoken to an undocumented immigrant in the last three days, four days, to ask them what it feels like to be terrorized in their own country. You have not done that, have you? Have you? How many friends of yours are undocumented immigrants?

After Hayworth recalled that, on his travels near the border, he has in fact been stopped by border police and asked about his citizenship, leading to the liberal panel members still dismissing his experiences, Reid switched to asking about the case of a transgender illegal immigrant in El Paso arrested at a courthouse. Reid began:

There was an arrest of an immigrant who went in to seek domestic violence protection. This was somebody in El Paso County in Texas, and their stop was in a hearing that went from extraordinary to unprecedented last week when half a dozen Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents showed up at a courthouse where an undocumented woman was seeking a protective order against the boyfriend she accused of abusing her, and she left under arrest.

The MSNBC host added: “Do you have any discomfort, J.D., with the idea that somebody showed up to try to get protection for domestic violence and was instead swarmed on essentially by six ICE agents and arrested?”

Reid did not mention that the illegal immigrant in question has a history of being convicted of violent crime, which is consistent with ICE putting a priority on going after dangerous criminals.

