They’ve had these ‘days’ in prior years and the only notice they get is that some folks get canned.

Via Charlotte Observer:

In at least five states, roughly 60 people lost their jobs this week after they skipped work to participate in the “Day Without Immigrants” protest on Thursday, according to local media reports.

The protest, which was aimed at highlighting the importance of immigrants to the U.S. economy, called on all immigrants to not work or buy anything Thursday and succeeding in shutting down businesses across the country, according to CNN. It is unclear, however, how many people participated in the strike, according to ABC News.

Still, around five dozen people say their participation in the protest cost them their employment as businesses fired them for not showing up to work.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 12 Latino workers at the I Don’t Car Bar and Grill told KTUL that they were fired over text message because they did not show up for their scheduled shift and did not call in.

“You and your family are fired. I hope you enjoyed your day off, and you can enjoy many more. Love you,” the restaurant owner texted one employee, according to screenshots provided to the station.

The employees told KTUL that while they expected to be reprimanded for missing work, they did not expect to be fired. However, the owner maintained the move was not political and was simply the result of the bar’s strict “no show/no call policy.” The owner also told KTUL has fired others recently for the same offense. Tulsa Public Radio reports that the restaurant has already started looking for new workers.

In King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, six workers at Bahama Breeze restaurant were barred from entering the building on Friday after missing work Thursday, a local activist told the Philadelphia Inquirer. As in Tulsa, none of the workers told their boss they would be missing work.

The activist later said all the employees had been rehired after people called the restaurant to complain.

