Don Lemon can’t take the heat so he talks over his guest and shuts down the segment.

Via The Hill:

CNN host Don Lemon abruptly ended his show Friday night after a commentator continued to call a story they were discussing “fake news” while defending President Trump.

Lemon was moderating a discussion on the cost of Trump’s visits to Mar-a-Lago in Florida when Paris Dennard, a political analyst and commentator who formerly served in the George W. Bush administration, called it “fake news.”

“The president is not breaking any laws, and he’s not doing anything,” Dennard said.

Lemon interrupted to shut down Dennard’s use of the term “fake news.”

“Fake news is when you put out a story to intentionally deceive someone and you know that it is wrong,” he said.

“This story that we’re doing right now is not to intentionally deceive anyone. We are simply talking about the cost to keep a president safe,” he continued.

Keep reading…