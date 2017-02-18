Actions have consequences.

Via KTUL:

A dozen workers at a Catoosa restaurant are without a job today after getting fired for skipping work as a show of support for “A Day Without Immigrants.”

The restaurant workers are all Hispanic and they say it was important to them to participate in the national protest.

But they didn’t think it would cost them their jobs.

“They feel like they’ve been unfairly terminated,” said a friend, translating for the employees.

The group worked at “I Don’t Care” Bar and Grill in Catoosa. They talked to us after they were fired for not showing up to work. They asked us to not show their faces or give their names.

“(They’ve) been working there for almost two years since the restaurant opened,” said the friend.

The group willingly chose to stay home with others across the country supporting “A Day Without Immigrants.”

“(They’re) upset they stood for something they felt was necessary so the community would stand together, and they got terminated for that,” said the friend,

The six are a part of a group of 12 kitchen staff let go.[…]

Restaurant owner Bill McNally gave us a written statement, saying he has a “zero tolerance policy for no show/no call incidents and the 12 employees violated that policy.”

Keep reading…