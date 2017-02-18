Chelsea Clinton took to twitter once again to look for a word.

5 days ago, she asked the question: what was an unsuccessful troll called?

Needless to say the responses were not kind.

This time she asked for another word for “horrifying” after ICE agents arrested an illegal alien in a courthouse in Arizona while the person was getting a protective order against a domestic abuser.

What Chelsea left out of the equation, of course, is that this ‘horrifying’ incident concerned a person who had been deported six times and had a previous arrests for possession of stolen mail, false imprisonment and assault.

But why let facts interfere when you’re trying to push political agenda?

Chelsea of course did get some good responses.

But this was hands down the best tweet, the truest definition of ‘horrifying’ in answer to Chelsea’s question.



Juanita Broaddrick alleges that Chelsea Clinton’s father raped her.

Can’t get too much more ‘horrifying’ than that.



