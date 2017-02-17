Via Daily Caller:

Chicago residents need to start taking responsibility for the city’s shootings, according to black leaders in the area.

The Chicago Police Department hosted an Operation Wake Up event Thursday where leaders urged residents to stop blaming the police, reports the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Here’s a fact: When it comes to violence and our children, there is no side. We are all on the side of righteousness and justice on this,” Glen Brooks said, speaking in response to a widely-held view that Chicago protests only focus on police brutality.

“Nobody wants to see death and destruction visit upon their family, their neighbors or their communities,” Brooks, a CPD coordinator, added.

