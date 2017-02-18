RIP.

Via WISTV:

A Facebook user captured the emotional moment when a fallen soldier’s casket was unloaded at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Lisa West Williams captured the solemn moment on video Feb. 14, and it’s now been viewed more than 6 million times on Facebook. Crying can be heard in the video.

“It was an honor to fly home with this patriot,” Williams wrote. “There was not a dry eye around me.”

The casket belonged to Shawn Thomas, a special forces warrant officer from Fort Bragg, according to ABC11. The Army Times reported he died after being involved in a vehicle accident in Africa on Feb. 9.

A woman places her hand on the casket before seven soldiers carry it away.