The student government at Wisconsin’s most prominent university has passed legislation calling for “free and full access” to the school for “all black people” as reparations for what it describes as “systemic denial” of minorities from the “white supremacist” institution.

The resolution passed at University of Wisconsin-Madison was introduced by a group called “The Blackout Project,” which argues that the “school is not inclusive, accessible, or affordable for Black students in Wisconsin” and that it knowingly benefits from “practices of exclusion and white supremacy.”

Among the demands in the resolution is “full and free access for all black people,” including “currently and formerly incarcerated people.”

