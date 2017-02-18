A productive day in the classroom.

Via Washington Times:

Several teachers in Jurupa Valley, California, have reportedly been placed on paid leave while the school district investigates controversial social media posts made during the nationwide “A Day Without Immigrants” strike.

In the now-deleted Facebook comments, at least five teachers and one counselor from Rubidoux High School reveled in the fact that their classes were smaller and more productive without the striking students, The Press-Enterprise reported. The comments were captured in screenshots posted by Rubidoux High alumna Guadalupe Lopez.

Science teacher Geoffrey Greer started the thread Thursday afternoon by saying the nationwide strike only proved “how much better things might be without all this overcrowding.”

“That’s what you get when you jump on some sort of bandwagon cause as an excuse to be lazy and/or get drunk,” Mr. Greer wrote. “Best school day ever.”

Art teacher Robin Riggle responded by saying the 50 absences in her classes made it “a very pleasant day.”

Science teacher Allen Umbarger wrote: “Unfortunately, statistically my cumulative GPA increased today. Mostly failing students were missing.”

Science teacher Chuck Baugh added: “Quieter classes, more productive – let’s do this more often.”

Agriculture teacher Rhonda Fuller wrote: “Same here! Small classes, trouble makers were gone fantastic day!”

Guidance counselor Patricia Crawford declared “more, please” after stating that the cafeteria was much cleaner after lunch and that there were less disciplinary issues than on a normal school day.

