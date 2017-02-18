Our taxpaying dollars at work.

Via NPR:

In a series of recent interviews, President Donald Trump’s longtime personal physician Dr. Harold N. Bornstein told The New York Times that our new commander in chief has what amounts to a pretty unremarkable medical chart.

Like about a quarter of American adults, Trump is on a statin for high cholesterol. He also takes a daily baby aspirin for heart health, an occasional antibiotic for rosacea, a skin condition, and Propecia, a pill to promote hair growth.

Bornstein also told the Times that should he be appointed White House doctor, he probably wouldn’t test the president for baseline dementia risk, something many doctors have argued should be mandatory.

At 70, Trump is the oldest American president to ever take office. Couple his age with a family history of dementia — his father Fred developed Alzheimer’s disease in his 80s — and one could argue that the question of baseline cognitive testing for the U.S. head of state has taken on new relevance.

