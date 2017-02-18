The Profs are describing the Moonbats.

Via Campus Reform:

The Northern Arizona University Political Science department recently hosted a “Specter of Fascism” event at which professors repeatedly compared Donald Trump to Hitler and the Nazis.

“The Specter of Fascism” was a panel discussion featuring six NAU professors with specialties covering politics and international affairs, women and gender studies, and criminology.

Politics and International Affairs Department Head Lori Poloni-Staudinger continually referred to the Trump administration as the “Trump regime”, at one point comparing the administration’s actions to the concentration camps of Nazi Germany, and later referencing the book The Origins of Totalitarianism in an attempt to draw out the correlation further.

“What was unprecedented, and I’m going to pull up two major things, was one, ‘The aim to remake reality itself, essential to which was extinguishing spaces of debate and counter-speech,’” she quoted from the book, “‘The aim of totalitarianism was to make uniqueness of the human person superfluous. Whether in concentration camps in the terror units or in the highest levels of bureaucracy, both victims and executioners lived in a world in which who they were as distinctive beings had no place. In fact it was to guard an unforgivable reduction of the human person to living corpses.’”

“Someone should ponder on this now a lot today,” Poloni asserted, arguing that the Trump team relies on a “cocktail of fear, racist hate as an influence of normalization, [and] delegitimizing the press.”

“The material and psychological conditions that made it possible for the Nazis to mobilize masses around an ideologically constructed enemy are the very same conditions in which our politics is unfolding today,” she claimed, explaining that “these material conditions are a capitalist, economic, and bourgeois social world in which private gain…you know, ruthlessly competitive world is celebrated and where economic suffering combine with deep social isolation is the condition we live in.”

Criminology professor Ray Michalowski later called Trump the “rapist in chief” of our country while discussing modern uses of the word fascism, after which he concluded that Trump may well be a “neo-fascist” and prospective totalitarian dictator.

