Turn your sound up and watch President Trump conduct an amazing symphony — er, press conference https://t.co/NvBabma6MO pic.twitter.com/zsCztWPPtK

But no, no bias there…

Via Free Beacon:

CNN tweeted out a video on Thursday night mocking President Donald Trump, editing clips of his press briefing earlier that day to make him look like the conductor of a symphony.

“Turn your sound up and watch President Trump conduct an amazing symphony — er, press conference,” CNN tweeted from it’s official account.

The video, reported Friday by Mediaite, shows Trump’s words being muted and music playing in the background as a way to mock him for his hand gestures when he speaks in public settings.

