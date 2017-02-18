Can’t have the Police doing good deeds.

Via Law Officer:

In the latest attack on police with the use of the main stream media’s only viable option, fake news, we see the most desperate attempt to date of malicious targeting of law enforcement. This latest fiasco comes to us from reporter Brendan Keefe in the Atlanta, Georgia area. In his pathetic hit piece, he attempts to take down a nationally recognized hero, Georgia State Patrol Trooper Nathan Bradley.

Trooper Bradley stormed into the national spotlight on duty and while learning of the death of two parents, he took their four children trick or treating after finding them at home dressed in their Halloween costumes before telling them the tragic truth that awaited them. Bradley started a gofundme account to help pay for the funeral of both parents and to provide any money leftover to the children. As of this article, his page has raised $496,220 of his $500,000 goal.

How about that! Maybe the Law Officer audience should make sure that fund is placed over the top for those children.

Nathan received a ton of attention from his act of kindness but the recognition and awards meant absolutely nothing to this Trooper. If he had his way, his name would never have been mentioned. Bradley did not want the attention. He did not want the press.

So what was this corruptible act that Keefe and his network blasted out to a public that they must think has no sense? On October 14, 2015, Trooper Bradley attempted to stop a vehicle going 94 mph in a 55 mph zone. The pursuit turned into a residential neighborhood and the car came to a stop. This hit piece attacking a Trooper that can’t even defend himself (Bradley is unable to speak to the media and even us without approval from GSP) is about the fact that a woman in the car was going into labor and I guess that Troopers from Georgia should be handsome AND psychic![…]

The Video

Now we come to the video. And not the edited version used for Keefe’s disaster. But the full video. As mentioned before, not one obscenity was uttered by Trooper Bradley after the high speed pursuit. That fact will go down as a record in the history of this great profession. But much is made of the fact that the female passenger claimed to be in labor and was on the way to the hospital, although headed in the wrong direction. She claimed to be at 38 weeks and experiencing regular, steady contractions. Watch the video folks. Any woman that has given birth or any male partner/husband that has been present at the time would see that this woman is certainly not in labor. Unless she has the pain threshold of Wonder Woman. I have never seen a more calm and relaxed female suffering contractions. It is stated that she gave birth just hours later. But watch the video. Is it at all evident, at any point in time, that she is clearly in distress? Where is Keefe’s interview with the ambulance personnel? What was their opinion? They didn’t seem to be in any sort of rush or urgency when dealing with her. Why? Because they observed and thought the exact same as Bradley did. Where was Keefe’s interview with any other officers in the country inquiring whether or not people lie about their reasons or destinations when stopped for speeding? You know why he didn’t include this…..because he knows already.

The hospital excuse is the oldest in the books. It’s used daily. And I mean DAILY!! So where does a cop draw the line? Speeding? Larceny? Assault? Murder? What is the threshold for cutting the suspect some slack? Especially when having faced the hospital excuse repeatedly. I mean, she could have at least faked a contraction or two. She gave Bradley absolutely no proof to back up the driver’s statement. Then Keefe ends his pukefest by stating that all charges were dropped against the suspect after the prosecutor’s saw the video and proof of the birth. But then he tries to slide in that the suspect plead guilty to reckless driving. Ummmmmm……isn’t that what he was charged with? That was clearly the most obvious and serious violation he committed. So other charges got dropped? That’s called a plea bargain nitwit. He plead to the most serious charge in exchange for the other charges being dropped…

Keep reading…