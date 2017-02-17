He’s not shutting him down because he’s Jewish, he’s shutting him down because he thought, mistakenly, that he was asking a more involved question than he claimed he would.

Via Biz Pac Review:

The Jewish man in the center of the media’s portrayal of a scolding by President Donald Trump is putting the brakes on the inaccurate spin of what happened.

The liberal press blasted Trump in an endless supply of stories focusing on his response Thursday to a question from Jake Turx from the Brooklyn based Orthodox Jewish weekly, Ami Magazine.

But Turx came to the president’s defense, saying he has done an “unprecedented amount of outreach” within the Orthodox Jewish community.

“It is very unfair what’s been done to him,” Turx told Fox News’ Ed Henry on Thursday. “So I understand why he’s so defensive. “I’m with him when it comes to being outraged about him being charged with this anti-Semitism.”

