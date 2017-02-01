Most illegal immigrants are primarily interested in their own well-being, they’re not pushing for the revolution, that’s why they don’t need the violence that white leftists try to push.

Via Washington Examiner:

Yesterday’s national anti-Trump protest was billed as “a day without immigrants.” More importantly, it was a day without broken glass, burnt cars or busted skulls. White liberal millennial protestors should take note.

Both groups oppose Trump but only the immigrants understand the difference between American civil disobedience and anarchy. More specifically, they’re capable of making a cogent argument without any kind of violent coercion.

Keep reading…