Good.

Via ABC:

Federal officials have released details about the dozens of illegal immigrants arrested in the New York City area during a nationwide raid last week.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrested 41 people in the five boroughs and surrounding areas. Of those, 38 had criminal convictions.

ICE said the raids were part of routine, daily targeted operations – and this particular operation targeted public safety threats.

No names were released in the list sent by federal officials, but details about their criminal past and location of arrest were included.

