Wackadoo still at it…

Via Daily Caller:

Former Green party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein has asked a federal judge in Pennsylvania to rule that the state’s recount procedure is unconstitutional.

The complaint was lodged in connection with litigation staged after President Donald Trump’s victory in the November general election. Stein’s campaign raised over $7 million in order to finance recounts in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Lawyers representing former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton briefly participated in the effort, which did not uncover evidence of abnormalities.

In an amended complaint filed this week, Stein argues Pennsylvania’s recount procedure violates the Fourteenth Amendment’s due process guarantee, because it contains no mechanism for individual voters to review a record of their ballot after casting their vote on an electronic interface. Many states maintain voter-verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs), a printout provided by a voting machine which allows a voter to verify their ballot was cast correctly. Many states keep these records after the election, in the event of a recount.

