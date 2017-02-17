. @lsarsour now in front of the White House: Trump & Netanyahu are two "bigoted peas in a hateful pod." pic.twitter.com/jK6dXjf2Lz

Wherever this woman shows up, riots coincidentally follow…

Via Free Beacon:

Linda Sarsour, Women’s March organizer and executive director of the Arab American Association of New York, said outside the White House on Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a bigot who is not welcome in the United States.

She also called President Donald Trump a bigot, and said that he and Netanyahu are two “bigoted peas in a hateful pod,” Twitchy reported on Thursday.

