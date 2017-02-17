Another fake news story by the fake news MSM. All federal agencies and departments have contingency plans for every imaginable scenario from food shortages to epidemics. Most of those plans, including the “100,000 national guard” plan, will never be implemented and the news services know this very well.

Via Washington Examiner:

The White House flatly rejected a report on Friday that said President Trump is weighing plans to mobilize thousands of National Guard soldiers to begin apprehending criminal illegal aliens across the country.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters aboard Air Force One “this is not true” and that the Department of Homeland Security “also confirms it is 100 [percent] false.”

He made the comment after the Associated Press reported that Trump could use “as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants.”

Troops involved in rounding up immigrants would be permitted “to perform the functions of an immigration officer in relation to the investigation, apprehension and detention of aliens in the United States,” the draft memo allegedly stated.

The AP report claimed that administration officials have been circulating an 11-page document over the last two weeks that proposed sweeping immigration enforcement actions in border states California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. The memo was authored by DHS Secretary John Kelly, according to the AP.

But according to a law enforcement official familiar with the situation: “The report referenced by the AP was a very early, pre-decisional draft that never made it to the secretary and was never seriously considered by the Department.”

