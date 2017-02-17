Congratulations to Rumor and her human, Kent Boyles.

Via Daily Mail:

In a surprise comeback that stunned the dog-loving world, Rumor the German shepherd came back from retirement to take the crown of America’s top dog at the Westminster Kennel Club show in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

Rumor – named after Adele’s single ‘Rumour Has It’ – is just the second-ever German shepherd at the event since it began in 1877 – and took top place one year after a near-miss on the very same green carpet last year.

The win, which comes after Adele took home five Grammy Awards on Sunday, was ‘Unbelievable,’ handler and co-owner Kent Boyles said.

In a year that’s seen lots of late, startling twists in sports – think Patriots, Cubs and Cavaliers – Rumor pulled something of a shocker.

She’d been at home in Wisconsin for months, a house pet headed toward having puppies, when she suddenly jumped back into the show ring in January.

The five-year-old dog beat out a Norwegian elkhound, a Pekingese, a miniature poodle, an Irish setter, a boxer and a Norwich terrier in the final ring. The Irish setter – called Adrian – finished second.

‘The German shepherd standard talks about quality and nobility,’ judge Thomas Bradley III said. ‘When you recognize it, it hits you at home, and that’s what it really is. She is just magnificent.’

This was the 104th career win for Rumor, and earlier in the day, Boyles said that this would definitely, for real, be her last major show.

‘She’s going to be relaxing for a while,’ Boyles said after the win, but ultimately, there are ‘puppies in her future.’

Clearly the crowd favorite, Rumor came out flying into the best-of-seven final ring to fans whistling and calling her name.

