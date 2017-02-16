Your show feels like a fake show.

Via Washington Examiner:

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski appeared to be unimpressed with President Trump’s first solo news conference Thursday.

“The President needs to succeed for America but he has crossed the line too many times. This feels like a fake Presidency,” she tweeted.

It’s at least the second time in a day that Brzezinski has called Trump’s presidency “fake.”

“You have Kellyanne [Conway] spreading alternative facts, saying things that aren’t true,” Brzezinski said on MSNBC earlier in the day. “You have [Stephen] Miller describing the powers of the presidency in an incorrect, inappropriate and lying fashion.”

Keep reading…