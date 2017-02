Tune changing.

Via Washington Examiner:

Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings says he’s “happy” to sit down with President Trump, even though he disputes President Trump’s assertion that he didn’t want to meet up, adding that, after all, Trump “is my president.”

During a Thursday evening interview, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee was asked by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer if he would go over to the White House “ASAP” if he were to get a call to meet with Trump.

Keep reading…