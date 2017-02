In the Obama White House, they’d be allowed to stay. Heck, they’d have been recruited…

Via The Hill:

Six White House staffers were removed from the administration on Thursday for failing an FBI background check, according to Politico.

Sources told the publication that the staffers were escorted from the building on Wednesday after they didn’t pass Form SF86, the “Questionnaire for National Security Positions.” A successful response to the form is required for a security clearance.

