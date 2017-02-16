Zip will be happy!

Via Washington Examiner:

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., and Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., introduced legislation in the House of Representatives on Thursday which, if adopted, could prevent the e-cigarette business from falling into a state of de facto prohibition.

The bipartisan legislation would alter Food and Drug Administration rules requiring products deemed to be tobacco products that came on the market after Feb. 15, 2007, (a predicate date) to undergo a prohibitively expensive and complicated approval process.

The predicate date is especially damaging for e-cigarette businesses since almost all vapor products entered the market after February 2007.

Keep reading…