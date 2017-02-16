What a free state Washington is. George Washington would be flattered.

Via Huffington Post:

The Washington State Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Richland florist Barronelle Stutzman discriminated against a same-sex couple by not providing flowers for their wedding in the Arlene’s Flowers lawsuit. The opinion came on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed were preparing for their wedding in 2013 when they approached florist Stutzman at Arlene’s Flowers in Richland, WA, to provide bouquets for their ceremony. She declined, citing her religious beliefs prevented her from accepting their money to provide the services.

