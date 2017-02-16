Via The Blaze:

The Senate voted this week to undo an Obama-era rule that conservatives have argued unduly limits the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

A rule, put in place by former President Barack Obama in December 2016, requires the Social Security Administration to report anyone needing assistance to manage their Social Security benefits because of “subnormal intelligence, or mental illness, incompetency, condition or disease” be added to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), which would bar them from purchasing a firearm.

