Via Daily Caller:

A Democratic congressman took a dig at President Donald Trump’s penchant for junk food in a hearing about food stamps Thursday.

“I Googled Donald Trump’s eating habits. It’s not a pretty picture,” Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern said during in a hearing of the House Committee on Agriculture.

The committee was considering whether to start limiting banning junk food purchases for people using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, also called food stamps.

“Maybe we ought to begin with a pilot project for limiting unhealthy food at the White House, because we all pay for that. The taxpayers pay for that.” McGovern said, pointing out the folly of forcing people to purchase only healthy foods.