She missed the “Day Without Immigrants” event.

Via RTV6:

A woman accused of driving drunk and killing a 66-year-old Noblesville man Monday morning told police that she has been living illegally in the United States for the past four years.

Indiana State Police say Elizabeth Vargas-Hernandez, 35, was driving on I-465 just before 2:30 a.m. when she rear-ended a car driven by David Kriehn, causing it to slide off the road and flip several times until it landed in a ditch.

Kriehn was taken to St. Vincent Hospital where he later died.

Police initially had trouble identifying Vargas-Hernandez because she did not have a state-issued driver’s license. She told police that it was her birthday and she had two beers before the crash but could not recall what bar she had them at.

Vargas-Hernandez later admitted to police that she is undocumented and has been living in the United States illegally for the past four years.

Call 6 Investigates found an accident report from 2015 where Vargas-Hernandez was involved in another crash and did not have a license. Police did not believe an arrest was necessary at that time.

Vargas-Hernandez is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, and operating a vehicle with out a license.