Excuse me Chuck, but it is the press that delegitimized the press by their loyal servitude to the democrat party. The President was right when he said “nobody believes you any more”.

Via Washington Examiner:

NBC News anchor Chuck Todd said “press bashing” is not a fit activity for a president, just moments after President Trump laid into several reporters at the White House in his first solo press conference as president.

Trump assailed the “dishonest” media for doing “a tremendous disservice to the American people.”

After, Todd warned that “this is not a laughing matter.”

He added, “I’m sorry, delegitimizing the press is un-American.”

Presidents have criticized the media in the past, as recently as late last year. In November, after the election, President Barack Obama chastised Fox News for stymying Democrats’ ability to reach voters with their message of progressivism, which contributed to Trump’s victory.

“Part of it is Fox News in every bar and restaurant in big chunks of the country,” Obama told Rolling Stone, while also heaping blame on his party’s failure to effectively operate at the grassroots level.

Keep reading. The replies to Chuck’s tweets are priceless.