Keep talking, Nancy.

Via NTK:

During House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) press conference, she took time to defend a self-described gang member whom Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is attempting to deport.

“In another assault on our values, in the past week we have witnessed ICE raids across our nation targeting parents, students, and a DACA protected dreamer,” Pelosi said in her opening remarks.

The DACA-defended dreamer that Pelosi is referring to is Daniel Ramirez Medina of Seattle. ICE officials claim that Mr. Ramirez is “a self-admitted gang member.”

