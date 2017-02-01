If the Dems had their way this would be our future.

Via Express:

A caller phoned Nigel Farage on his LBC show as the host debated whether Europeans would support an immigration ban on citizens from majority-Muslim countries.

Similar to Donald Trump’s controversial ban on people from majority-Muslim countries, Farage claimed Europe is in favour of a similar policy.

The former Ukip leader, speaking from Strasburg, revealed how a recent poll conducted by Chatham House said over half of people living in Europe questioned would be in favour of a similar ban.

A survey of 10,000 Europeans showed that 56 per cent would support an immigration ban on citizens from majority-Muslim countries, while a caller then suggested that Muslims were already taking over the UK.

Speaking on LBC, Paul, from Liverpool, revealed how he had entered a Mosque and was shocked at what he heard from the Imam as he tried to get a grasp of the religion.

Speaking about the Imam, Paul claimed: “He said – ‘Allah has given us this country and every knee will bow at the name of Allah’.

“Islam is a takeover movement, it believes that Allah has given them this country, they’ll just take it over.