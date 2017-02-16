Calling out the fake news MSM for what they are.

Via Washington Examiner:

In a press conference convened to unveil his pick for labor secretary, President Trump downgraded CNN from “fake news” to “very fake news.”

The change in status came during an exchange between the president and CNN Senior White House Correspondent Jim Acosta.

Acosta was prefacing a follow-up question when he said, “Just because of the attack of fake news and attacking our network,” when Trump interrupted him.

“I’m changing it from fake news,” Trump said. “Very fake news.”

Trump’s quip was greeted with laughter from Acosta and other reporters in the room. The president himself smiled and told Acosta to “go ahead,” as the laughter died down.

[…]

“The level of dishonesty is out of control,” he said.

Keep reading…