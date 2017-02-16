Via Washington Examiner:

President Trump likely will tap R. Alexander Acosta, dean of the Florida International University Law, to be the next secretary of labor, according to a Republican source close to the process. He would replace fast-food businessman Andrew Puzder, who withdrew from consideration Wednesday afternoon.

Acosta would bring a wealth of legal experience to the job. He was an assistant attorney general for civil rights during President George W. Bush’s administration and was a US attorney for the southern district of Florida. He served on the National Labor Relations Board from 2002 to 2003. He also was a law clerk for Samuel Alito before Alito was named to the Supreme Court.

