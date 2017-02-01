*shudder*

Via People:

Susan Sarandon did not hold back when discussing her dating life and sexuality in a candid interview with pridesource.com.

The actress — who is currently playing Bette Davis opposite Jessica Lange, who stars as Joan Crawford, in the new FX series Feud — said that at the moment, “My sexual orientation is up for grabs, I guess you could say.”

Sarandon also opened up about a past relationship with gay actor Philip Sayer. The British actor, who died in 1989, and Sarandon were co-stars in the 1983 film The Hunger. “I did at one point have a very successful and very loving and wonderful affair with a man who then wasn’t with another woman after me, and that worked out fine!” said Sarandon.

