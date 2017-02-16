Some things never change.

Via CNN:

The days of swift and decisive Obamacare repeal are long gone.

Not a month into Donald Trump’s presidency, Republican leaders in Congress have run up against just about every speed bump imaginable in their quest to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

Deep ideological divisions have burst into the open over how much of the health care law to roll back and how quickly, as well as the fate of Medicaid expansion and federal funding for Planned Parenthood — all as angry constituents who support Obamacare are hounding GOP lawmakers at town halls across the country.

Keep reading…