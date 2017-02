Nope.

Via Daily Caller:

ABC News chief political analyst Matthew Dowd argued that President Trump is undermining the Constitution by not calling on mainstream news outlets.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Trump limited questions to two non-mainstream media outlets: the Christian Broadcasting Network and Townhall.

Dowd argued that Trump is “shutting down part of the First Amendment by not taking questions that are going to be any way antagonistic in this.”

