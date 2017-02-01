I regret every decision I ever made that brought me to this point.

Via People Magazine:

Steph Gongora isn’t ashamed of her period, and doesn’t think other women should be either.

The yogi shared a video of herself on Instagram last week in which she performs a series of yoga moves while “free bleeding” — not using a cup, tampon or pad while menstruating — through her white yoga pants.

“I am a woman, therefore, I bleed,” she captioned the video. “It’s messy, it’s painful, it’s terrible and it’s beautiful. And yet, you wouldn’t know. Because I hide it. I bury things at the bottom of the trash. I breathe, ragged and awkward through the cramps, all the while holding onto this tight-lipped, painted-on smile.”

