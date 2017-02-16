If you’re leaking NSA intercepts to the media and top secret info, yes, that’s a crime.

Via Washington Examiner:

President Trump on Thursday called on news organizations to apologize for publishing stories about leaks from his administration and promised to catch the officials who were leaking it.

“Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing @nytimes (and others) must apologize!” Trump tweeted. “The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught!”

