Via PJM:

The mayor of Los Angeles said he’s not getting “transparency” about the recent raids conducted by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and vowed to “continue to protect our people.”

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said in a statement Monday that ICE launched “a series of targeted enforcement operations across the country” last week that were routine, with targets including “convicted criminal aliens and gang members, as well as individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws, including those who illegally re-entered the country after being removed and immigration fugitives ordered removed by federal immigration judges.”

ICE officers in the Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, San Antonio and New York City areas arrested more than 680 during the sweeps, he said, and “of those arrested, approximately 75 percent were criminal aliens.”

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti told MSNBC this morning that while he received “some initial briefings from ICE officials, it’s unclear how they’re targeting people and whether there’s any new policies.”[…]

Garcetti said he’s “too pro-family” and “too pro-economy” to support the sweeps, noting that 54 percent of businesses in his city have been started by immigrants.

“I guess I’m too pro-Constitution to say that our local law enforcement officials should continue a policy that we do not deputize them as immigration officials. That’s something that’s four decades old and I’m too pro-police to stop listening to my police professionals who say, we need that trust in the communities we police. We should be focused on local crime,” the mayor continued, adding “it’s been a good week for the Constitution” as people learn their rights.



