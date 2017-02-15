People on unemployment shouldn’t be spending their money on drugs.

The House voted Wednesday to dismantle an Obama administration rule that Republicans say restricts the ability of states to prevent drug users from receiving unemployment benefits.

The rule, which was published in the Federal Register last August, was meant to implement a law that requires people receiving these benefits to be able and ready for work. The law gave states the option of denying drug users these benefits.

But Republicans opposed the rule from the Labor Department because it limited this option, by only allowing states to deny benefits to people in the transportation or pipeline management industries, those who use firearms in their job, or people in jobs that normally require drug testing.

