Via The Hill:

CIA Director Mike Pompeo held secret talks with Palestinian officials in the West Bank Tuesday evening, ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s first summit with President Trump, according to reports.

Palestinian sources told Haaretz that Pompeo and Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the war in Syria.

They were the first top-level talks between a Trump administration official and the Palestinians.

“The Americans needed to understand that the collapse of the PA — in such a manner that there will be no way to implement the two-state solution, as quite a few elements in the Netanyahu government are striving for — will lead to the entry of extremist elements, perhaps associated with Iran,” a Palestinian source told Haaretz.

